Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Houston Rockets (11-9) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) at Toyota Center features the Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Space City Home Network, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets won their previous game versus the Spurs, 93-82, on Monday. Tari Eason was their leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tari Eason 18 14 1 2 0 2 Fred VanVleet 16 6 5 2 0 4 Alperen Sengun 15 9 4 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's numbers for the season are 20.5 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per contest, shooting 54% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.7 points, 4.2 boards and 8.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Green posts 18.5 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 12.5 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Watch Sengun, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 21.2 9.9 5.4 0.9 1.3 1 Fred VanVleet 14.3 4.1 8.1 1 0.5 2.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 13 10.3 2.4 0.6 1 1.4 Jalen Green 17.9 4.5 3 0.4 0.3 2.2 Dillon Brooks 13.9 2.9 1.6 0.8 0 2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.