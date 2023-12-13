The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 40th.
  • The Roadrunners' 79.8 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up.
  • UTSA has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 80.3 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA averages 81.8 points per game at home, and 77.3 on the road.
  • The Roadrunners allow 73.6 points per game at home, and 87.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer treys away (7.8 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (35.9%) too.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Incarnate Word W 90-80 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Lamar W 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith W 93-60 UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army - UTSA Convocation Center

