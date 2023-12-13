The Little Rock Trojans (3-4) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

16 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Bradley Douglas: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cougar Downing: 10.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

Chaplin: 16 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

16 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Douglas: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Downing: 10.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 55th 82.3 Points Scored 77 141st 347th 82.4 Points Allowed 82.3 346th 303rd 30.1 Rebounds 38.1 40th 118th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 86th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 7.4 187th 98th 14.7 Assists 12.4 233rd 92nd 10.6 Turnovers 11 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.