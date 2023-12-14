The Baylor Bears (7-0) will host the Delaware State Hornets (2-7) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Delaware State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets score an average of 55.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 57.7 the Bears allow.

Delaware State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.

Baylor's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 55.2 points.

The Bears average 9.2 more points per game (89.0) than the Hornets give up (79.8).

Baylor has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.

When Delaware State gives up fewer than 89.0 points, it is 2-4.

The Bears are making 49.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.9%).

The Hornets' 35.0 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Baylor Schedule