The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a CUSA team in play. Among those contests is the SMU Mustangs taking on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida International Panthers at Florida Atlantic Owls 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SMU Mustangs at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!