The Houston Cougars (7-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 86.4 points per game are 23.9 more points than the 62.5 the Roadrunners give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

UTSA's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.4 points.

The Roadrunners record 64.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 59.8 the Cougars allow.

UTSA is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Houston is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

This year the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.2 higher than the Roadrunners have given up.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Bria Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) N'Yah Boyd: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Kamryn Jones: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Maliyah Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Schedule