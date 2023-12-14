How to Watch Lamar vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.7% the Warhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Lamar is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at 12th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 82.1 points per game, 12 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.1 points, Lamar is 4-3.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
- The Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Lamar drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.7%) too.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-81
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
