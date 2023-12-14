On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 boards.

Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns generates 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's sinking 58.3% of his shots from the field.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Kyle Anderson is putting up 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 51.0% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Mavericks Timberwolves 119.5 Points Avg. 112.3 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 105.3 47.1% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.4% Three Point % 37.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.