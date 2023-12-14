The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are favored (-2.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on BSSW and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 229.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 23 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points.

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 237.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks have gone 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Dallas has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 18 78.3% 120.2 232.9 116.9 222.8 233.2 Timberwolves 6 27.3% 112.7 232.9 105.9 222.8 221.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-4-0) than it has at home (5-6-0).

The 120.2 points per game the Mavericks average are 14.3 more points than the Timberwolves give up (105.9).

Dallas has a 12-8 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall when putting up more than 105.9 points.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Mavericks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 13-10 7-5 17-6 Timberwolves 12-10 2-2 12-10

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Mavericks Timberwolves 120.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 12-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 14-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 116.9 Points Allowed (PG) 105.9 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-1

