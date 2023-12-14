Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on December 14, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns and other players on the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -118)
- Doncic has put up 32 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 8.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).
- Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).
- Doncic has made 3.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -106)
- Thursday's over/under for Dereck Lively is 8.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.
- He grabs 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|22.5 (Over: -104)
- Towns is averaging 21.6 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 less than Thursday's prop total.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|14.5 (Over: -111)
- Rudy Gobert has recorded 13.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points less than Thursday's points prop total.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.