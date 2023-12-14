We have flex rankings available for you, going into Week 15 of the NFL campaign -- scroll down before locking in your fantasy lineup!

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 15

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 322.7 24.8 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 311.4 24.0 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 283.7 21.8 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 278.9 21.5 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 255.8 19.7 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 239.3 18.4 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 237.4 18.3 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 234.3 18.0 D.J. Moore Bears WR 231.2 17.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 228.6 19.1 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 226.9 17.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 224.0 17.2 Puka Nacua Rams WR 222.4 17.1 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 221.4 17.0 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 204.4 15.7 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 201.6 20.2 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 199.5 15.3 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 197.6 16.5 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 196.9 15.1 Nico Collins Texans WR 196.4 16.4 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 195.3 16.3 Derrick Henry Titans RB 194.8 15.0 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 194.3 14.9 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 193.7 14.9 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 189.0 14.5 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 189.0 17.2 Breece Hall Jets RB 188.0 14.5 Chris Olave Saints WR 187.8 14.4 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 187.1 14.4 Davante Adams Raiders WR 186.7 14.4 Kyren Williams Rams RB 184.0 20.4 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 183.7 14.1 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 181.1 13.9 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 179.4 15.0 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 179.0 16.3 James Cook Bills RB 178.0 13.7 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 176.9 13.6 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 176.6 13.6 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 176.2 13.6 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 176.0 13.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 173.8 14.5 George Kittle 49ers TE 170.3 13.1 Evan Engram Jaguars TE 170.1 13.1 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 169.5 13.0 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 167.0 12.8 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 165.6 16.6 Tank Dell Texans WR 165.0 16.5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 164.7 12.7 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 164.2 13.7 Jerome Ford Browns RB 163.5 12.6 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 162.9 12.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 162.5 13.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 162.1 12.5 David Montgomery Lions RB 159.6 16.0 Rashee Rice Chiefs WR 159.0 12.2 Jayden Reed Packers WR 157.9 12.1 Amari Cooper Browns WR 154.6 11.9 Zack Moss Colts RB 154.3 12.9 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 150.3 12.5 Austin Ekeler Chargers RB 150.1 15.0

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.