How to Watch the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) will aim to end an eight-game losing run when they host the SMU Mustangs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The Mustangs have lost five games in a row.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs put up an average of 73.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 70.5 the Lady Techsters give up.
- SMU has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
- The 63.4 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Mustangs give up (69.6).
- When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-0.
- SMU has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 40.8% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Mustangs concede defensively.
- The Mustangs make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Harvard
|L 80-67
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|UAPB
|L 78-76
|Moody Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Moody Coliseum
