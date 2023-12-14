The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) will aim to end an eight-game losing run when they host the SMU Mustangs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The Mustangs have lost five games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs put up an average of 73.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 70.5 the Lady Techsters give up.
  • SMU has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The 63.4 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Mustangs give up (69.6).
  • When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-0.
  • SMU has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 40.8% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Mustangs concede defensively.
  • The Mustangs make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Harvard L 80-67 Harry West Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Baylor L 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/4/2023 UAPB L 78-76 Moody Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Sam Houston - Moody Coliseum
12/21/2023 Air Force - Moody Coliseum

