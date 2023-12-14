The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) will aim to end an eight-game losing run when they host the SMU Mustangs (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The Mustangs have lost five games in a row.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs put up an average of 73.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 70.5 the Lady Techsters give up.

SMU has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Louisiana Tech is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The 63.4 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Mustangs give up (69.6).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-0.

SMU has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.8% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Mustangs concede defensively.

The Mustangs make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.4 PTS, 3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

SMU Schedule