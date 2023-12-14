The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) will attempt to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Islanders score an average of 64.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.

The Vaqueros average 57.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 59.6 the Islanders give up.

When UT Rio Grande Valley puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 0-4.

Texas A&M-CC has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.8 points.

The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Islanders concede to opponents (35.0%).

The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG% Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG% Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

