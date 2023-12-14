How to Watch the Texas State vs. Denver Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (2-6) play the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Denver Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers average 5.0 more points per game (61.3) than the Bobcats give up (56.3).
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Denver is 2-3.
- Texas State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.3 points.
- The Bobcats record just 4.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Pioneers give up (63.4).
- When Texas State scores more than 63.4 points, it is 5-0.
- Denver has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Bobcats shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.
Texas State Leaders
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 44.3 FG%
- Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Jaylin Foster: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 65-57
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 79-41
|Strahan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 67-52
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/14/2023
|Denver
|-
|Strahan Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
