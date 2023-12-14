The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) will be looking to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Islanders score an average of 64.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

The Vaqueros record just 1.8 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Islanders give up (59.6).

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 57.8 points.

The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Islanders allow to opponents (35%).

The Islanders shoot 38.7% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros concede.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Iyana Dorsey: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule