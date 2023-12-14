The Houston Cougars (7-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 23.9 more points per game (86.4) than the Roadrunners allow (62.5).

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Houston is 7-0.

UTSA is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 86.4 points.

The 64.6 points per game the Roadrunners score are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars allow (59.8).

When UTSA puts up more than 59.8 points, it is 4-0.

Houston has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

This year the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars shoot 42.2% from the field, just 7.2% higher than the Roadrunners concede.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG% Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG% Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

