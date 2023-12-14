How to Watch the UTSA vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (7-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score 23.9 more points per game (86.4) than the Roadrunners allow (62.5).
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Houston is 7-0.
- UTSA is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 86.4 points.
- The 64.6 points per game the Roadrunners score are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars allow (59.8).
- When UTSA puts up more than 59.8 points, it is 4-0.
- Houston has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- This year the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars shoot 42.2% from the field, just 7.2% higher than the Roadrunners concede.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%
- Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 63-56
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|L 65-57
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UTEP
|W 90-66
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Houston
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
