The Houston Cougars (7-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score 23.9 more points per game (86.4) than the Roadrunners allow (62.5).
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Houston is 7-0.
  • UTSA is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 86.4 points.
  • The 64.6 points per game the Roadrunners score are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars allow (59.8).
  • When UTSA puts up more than 59.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • Houston has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
  • This year the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars shoot 42.2% from the field, just 7.2% higher than the Roadrunners concede.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%
  • Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Sam Houston W 63-56 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/30/2023 Texas State L 65-57 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UTEP W 90-66 UTSA Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Houston - UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

