The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 117-104 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Sengun put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

We're going to examine Sengun's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.0 19.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.9 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.1 PRA -- 34.5 34.8 PR -- 29.1 29.7



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sengun is responsible for taking 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.2 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.4 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies allow 112.7 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 25.5 per game, 12th in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 24 9 10 2 0 0 0 11/22/2023 32 11 7 3 1 3 0

