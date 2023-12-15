Desmond Bane and Alperen Sengun will clash when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) square off against the Houston Rockets (12-9) at FedExForum on Friday, December 15 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and Space City Home Network

BSSE and Space City Home Network Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 835.2 857 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 39 Fantasy Rank 20 22

Buy Sengun and Bane gear on Fanatics!

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's numbers on the season are 20 points, 5.4 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

The Rockets have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 105.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 45.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.8 per contest.

The Rockets hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 36% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

Houston forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 12.9 (11th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies put up 106.4 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It records 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in league) compared to its opponents' 45.6.

The Grizzlies knock down 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.9 (11th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

Memphis has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 13.4 (17th in NBA) while forcing 15.5 (fourth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alperen Sengun vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 4.3 -4.2 Usage Percentage 27% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 57.9% 58.9% Total Rebound Pct 15.1% 7% Assist Pct 28.8% 27.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.