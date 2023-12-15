Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Archer County, Texas today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pilot Point High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.