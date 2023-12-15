Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Bee County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pettus High School at Austwell-Tivoli High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tivoli, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skidmore-Tynan High School at Banquete High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Banquete, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
