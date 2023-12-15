Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
Should you wager on Craig Smith to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Smith has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.