The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-104 win against the Grizzlies, VanVleet had 11 points, nine assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for VanVleet, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.4 15.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.6 Assists 8.5 8.6 9.0 PRA -- 29.3 29 PR -- 20.7 20 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Grizzlies

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

He's taken 8.1 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's Rockets average 100.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 112.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 45.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.5 assists per game.

The Grizzlies concede 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 39 11 5 9 0 0 3 11/22/2023 39 16 7 4 4 0 2

