The Houston Rockets, Jalen Green included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-104 win over the Grizzlies, Green totaled eight points and four assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Green's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 17.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.3 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.1 PRA -- 25.5 25.2 PR -- 22.5 22.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Green is responsible for attempting 16.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.7 per game.

Green is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 112.7 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies concede 25.5 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 24 8 4 4 0 0 0 11/22/2023 30 34 2 4 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.