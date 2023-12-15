Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Neches-Groves High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
