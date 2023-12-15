The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) aim to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on December 15, 2023.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Spurs have allowed to their opponents.

Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 10th.

The 114 points per game the Lakers score are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (121.4).

Los Angeles is 7-2 when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 45.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Spurs put up only three fewer points per game (109.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.8).

San Antonio has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are averaging 1.8 more points per game (114.9) than they are away from home (113.1).

When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering 14.9 fewer points per game (105.1) than in away games (120).

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have played worse when playing at home this season, draining 10.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game and a 35.3% percentage on the road.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 114.9 points per game, compared to 104.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 122.3 points per game at home, and 120.5 on the road.

At home San Antonio is allowing 122.3 points per game, 1.8 more than it is on the road (120.5).

This year the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (30.3 per game) than on the road (27).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Back Gabe Vincent Out Knee Taurean Prince Questionable Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Back

Spurs Injuries