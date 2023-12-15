Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
When the Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Radek Faksa light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- Faksa's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
