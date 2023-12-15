Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Houston Rockets (12-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum, will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-4.5)
|211.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-4)
|211.5
|-176
|+148
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Rockets have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 105.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies' -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.4 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 112.7 per outing (10th in league).
- These teams score 216.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 218.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Houston has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Memphis has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rockets Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Alperen Sengun
|17.5
|-125
|20.0
|Jalen Green
|17.5
|-110
|18.0
|Fred VanVleet
|17.5
|-111
|16.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|12.5
|-110
|12.9
|Dillon Brooks
|11.5
|-128
|13.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Fred VanVleet or another Rockets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Grizzlies
|+15000
|+8000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.