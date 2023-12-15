Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (12-9) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5 points.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-4.5
|211.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- In nine of 21 games this season, Houston and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points.
- The average point total in Houston's outings this year is 215.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rockets are 16-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Houston has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.
- Houston has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|9
|42.9%
|109.8
|216.2
|105.5
|218.2
|220.4
|Grizzlies
|16
|69.6%
|106.4
|216.2
|112.7
|218.2
|221.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Houston sports a better record against the spread in home games (11-1-0) than it does on the road (5-4-0).
- The 109.8 points per game the Rockets score are only 2.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (112.7).
- When Houston scores more than 112.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|16-5
|3-0
|7-14
|Grizzlies
|9-14
|5-5
|10-13
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Rockets
|Grizzlies
|109.8
|106.4
|25
|30
|7-2
|5-7
|5-4
|4-8
|105.5
|112.7
|1
|10
|13-1
|8-1
|11-3
|6-3
