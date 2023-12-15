The Houston Rockets (12-9) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -4.5 211.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • In nine of 21 games this season, Houston and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points.
  • The average point total in Houston's outings this year is 215.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Rockets are 16-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Houston has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.
  • Houston has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 9 42.9% 109.8 216.2 105.5 218.2 220.4
Grizzlies 16 69.6% 106.4 216.2 112.7 218.2 221.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • Houston sports a better record against the spread in home games (11-1-0) than it does on the road (5-4-0).
  • The 109.8 points per game the Rockets score are only 2.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (112.7).
  • When Houston scores more than 112.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Rockets and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 16-5 3-0 7-14
Grizzlies 9-14 5-5 10-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Rockets Grizzlies
109.8
Points Scored (PG)
 106.4
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
7-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-7
5-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-8
105.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
13-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-1
11-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.