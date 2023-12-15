Alperen Sengun, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 15
Fred VanVleet is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (12-9) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) play at FedExForum on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rockets' Last Game
The Grizzlies were defeated by the Rockets on Wednesday, 117-104. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 44 in a losing effort, while Tari Eason led the winning squad with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tari Eason
|25
|14
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|20
|10
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Fred VanVleet
|11
|5
|9
|3
|0
|0
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 20.0 points, 9.1 boards and 5.4 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field.
- VanVleet averages 16.4 points, 4.3 boards and 8.6 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.
- The Rockets receive 12.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..
- The Rockets get 18.0 points, 4.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Jalen Green.
- Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Alperen Sengun
|19.8
|9.9
|5.1
|0.9
|1.2
|0.9
|Fred VanVleet
|13.9
|4.5
|7.4
|1.2
|0.5
|2.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|13.6
|10.8
|2.4
|0.6
|1.1
|1.5
|Jalen Green
|17.8
|4.3
|3.1
|0.4
|0.2
|2.0
|Tari Eason
|8.9
|7.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.9
|1.0
