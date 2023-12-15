Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
When the Dallas Stars play the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roope Hintz light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|13:54
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.