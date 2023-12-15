The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearkats have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have made.
  • In games Sam Houston shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearkats sit at 147th.
  • The 72.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 3.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (69.4).
  • When Sam Houston totals more than 69.4 points, it is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Sam Houston has fared better at home this season, posting 76 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Bearkats are surrendering 68 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 74.2.
  • In home games, Sam Houston is averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.3%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar W 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State L 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe W 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/28/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

