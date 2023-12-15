The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Bearkats have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have made.

In games Sam Houston shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearkats sit at 147th.

The 72.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 3.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (69.4).

When Sam Houston totals more than 69.4 points, it is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Sam Houston has fared better at home this season, posting 76 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Bearkats are surrendering 68 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 74.2.

In home games, Sam Houston is averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.3%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule