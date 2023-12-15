The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) will host the Ottawa Senators (11-13) on Friday, with the Stars coming off a victory and the Senators off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to BSSW and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Senators look to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 83 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 27 9 17 26 20 18 - Joe Pavelski 27 12 14 26 22 9 51.9% Roope Hintz 25 10 14 24 6 7 50.5% Matt Duchene 26 7 14 21 10 12 56.4% Jamie Benn 27 5 15 20 7 20 59.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 78 total goals (3.2 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With 80 goals (3.3 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players