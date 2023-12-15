Player prop bet options for Kevin Durant, Julius Randle and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 4.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +140)

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 12.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He grabs 9.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 28.1 points Devin Booker scores per game are 1.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has collected 6.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Booker's assist average -- 8.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Booker has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 24.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (9.5).

Randle averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.

Randle has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Jalen Brunson has averaged 24.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

