Friday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) matching up at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 73, UT Rio Grande Valley 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.2)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-CC's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Vaqueros are 3-4-0 and the Islanders are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 74.8 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and allowing 68.2 per outing, 116th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential.

Texas A&M-CC wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It collects 42.2 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8.

Texas A&M-CC makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.1%.

Texas A&M-CC has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (293rd in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (14th in college basketball).

