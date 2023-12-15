The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) will face the Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Temira Poindexter: 22.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Delanie Crawford: 18.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Katia Gallegos: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Hadley Periman: 2.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

2.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Caranda Perea: 4.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

