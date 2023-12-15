The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 42.9% from the field, two% lower than the 44.9% the Bearkats' opponents have shot this season.

Texas State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 109th.

The Bobcats' 68.9 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Bearkats allow to opponents.

Texas State is 4-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State put up more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.

The Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

Texas State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule