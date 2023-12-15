Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Travis County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Texas School For The Deaf at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.