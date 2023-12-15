The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Vaqueros are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders rank 23rd.

The 73.7 points per game the Vaqueros put up are 5.5 more points than the Islanders give up (68.2).

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley posted 84.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

At home, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (73.3) than in road games (85.2).

When playing at home, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

