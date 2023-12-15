How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Vaqueros are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders rank 23rd.
- The 73.7 points per game the Vaqueros put up are 5.5 more points than the Islanders give up (68.2).
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Rio Grande Valley posted 84.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (73.3) than in road games (85.2).
- When playing at home, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|L 77-75
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 76-74
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
