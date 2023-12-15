The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Vaqueros are the 260th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders rank 23rd.
  • The 73.7 points per game the Vaqueros put up are 5.5 more points than the Islanders give up (68.2).
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Rio Grande Valley posted 84.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
  • At home, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (73.3) than in road games (85.2).
  • When playing at home, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon L 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State L 77-75 Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 76-74 American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Incarnate Word - UTRGV Fieldhouse

