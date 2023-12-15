The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6) will meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Elijah Elliott: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Daylen Williams: 8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ahren Freeman: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK JJ Howard: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 216th 73.3 Points Scored 76.7 150th 328th 80 Points Allowed 68.6 135th 236th 31.8 Rebounds 38 38th 157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 13 19th 341st 4.8 3pt Made 6.1 277th 112th 14.6 Assists 15.3 79th 305th 13.8 Turnovers 14.3 323rd

