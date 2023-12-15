The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Rio Grande Valley -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.

The average total in UT Rio Grande Valley's contests this year is 152.8, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vaqueros' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

This is the first time UT Rio Grande Valley will play as a favorite this season.

The Vaqueros have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -145 moneyline set for this game.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Rio Grande Valley 4 57.1% 73.7 148.5 79.1 147.3 153.8 Texas A&M-CC 2 33.3% 74.8 148.5 68.2 147.3 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros put up 5.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Islanders give up (68.2).

When UT Rio Grande Valley totals more than 68.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Rio Grande Valley 4-3-0 0-0 3-4-0 Texas A&M-CC 4-2-0 3-1 1-5-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Rio Grande Valley Texas A&M-CC 12-6 Home Record 13-2 3-10 Away Record 7-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.