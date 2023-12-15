UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 15
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) as just 2.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 149.5 for the matchup.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse
- Where: Edinburg, Texas
- Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-2.5
|149.5
UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Records & Stats
- UT Rio Grande Valley and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.
- The average total in UT Rio Grande Valley's contests this year is 152.8, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Vaqueros' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.
- This is the first time UT Rio Grande Valley will play as a favorite this season.
- The Vaqueros have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -145 moneyline set for this game.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4
|57.1%
|73.7
|148.5
|79.1
|147.3
|153.8
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|33.3%
|74.8
|148.5
|68.2
|147.3
|146.2
Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends
- The Vaqueros put up 5.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Islanders give up (68.2).
- When UT Rio Grande Valley totals more than 68.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4-3-0
|0-0
|3-4-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|4-2-0
|3-1
|1-5-0
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|Texas A&M-CC
|12-6
|Home Record
|13-2
|3-10
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
