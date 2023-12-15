Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Wilbarger County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rule, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
