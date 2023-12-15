Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's college basketball slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Portland Pilots and the Stanford Cardinal.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Jacksonville Dolphins
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
How to Watch Marshall vs. Jacksonville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. NJIT Highlanders
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. NJIT
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gentry Complex
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
- Location: Clinton, South Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars vs. SE Louisiana Lions
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: University Center (LA)
- Location: Hammond, Louisiana
How to Watch South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lantz Arena
- Location: Charleston, Illinois
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: IUPUI Gymnasium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Tulsa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Cougars vs. UIC Flames
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch Chicago State vs. UIC
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
