The Appalachian State Mountaineers are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 16, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+6.5) Over (41.5) Appalachian State 27, Miami (OH) 24

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 6-6-1.

Appalachian State has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers have seen seven of its 13 games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 13.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Appalachian State contests.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the RedHawks.

The RedHawks' ATS record is 9-3-0 this season.

Miami (OH) has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in four of the RedHawks' 12 games with a set total.

The average point total for Miami (OH) this season is one point higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.8 28.4 41 25.5 23 49 Miami (OH) 26.9 16.2 29.6 10.2 23 14

