Saturday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

The Bears won their most recent matchup 99-37 against Delaware State on Thursday.

The Bears head into this contest on the heels of a 99-37 victory over Delaware State on Thursday. The Hurricanes are coming off of a 75-70 win over DePaul in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Bears' win, Bella Fontleroy led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding 11 rebounds and one assist). Jasmyne Roberts' team-high 16 points paced the Hurricanes in the victory.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears beat the No. 11 Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14.

The Bears have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

The Bears have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes registered their best win of the season on November 29, when they claimed a 74-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Miami (FL) has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 26

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 228) on November 12

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 90.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +281 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and are giving up 52.9 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

