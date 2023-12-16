Saturday's game features the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) clashing at Little Caesars Arena (on December 16) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Baylor.

According to our computer prediction, Baylor is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Michigan State. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 143.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Line: Baylor -3.5

Point Total: 143.5

Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -165, Michigan State +140

Baylor vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Baylor (-3.5)



Baylor (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Baylor is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Michigan State's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. A total of five out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Spartans' games have gone over. The teams average 163.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (109th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game.

Baylor comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It is recording 40 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per contest.

Baylor knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 43.2% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 6 per game its opponents make at a 28.7% rate.

The Bears rank third in college basketball by averaging 112.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 48th in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

Baylor forces 12.2 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (129th in college basketball play).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (47th in college basketball).

Michigan State averages 36.8 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Michigan State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (315th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Michigan State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (63rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (133rd in college basketball).

