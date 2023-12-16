Saturday's contest between the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) and Michigan State Spartans (4-5) going head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bears, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Baylor vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.3)

Baylor (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Spartans have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game, with a +212 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 67.6 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It records 40.0 rebounds per game, 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Baylor knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents.

Baylor has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

