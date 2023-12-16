How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 52.0% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 183rd.
- The Bears put up 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- Baylor has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor put up 82.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in road games (71.1).
- Defensively the Bears were better at home last year, ceding 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last year, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
