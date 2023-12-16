The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
  • The Bears record 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.
  • When Baylor puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Baylor averaged 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
  • At home, the Bears surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
  • Baylor drained 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

