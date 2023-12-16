The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
  • In games Baylor shoots higher than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
  • The 91.1 points per game the Bears put up are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).
  • When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
  • The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
  • Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

