CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with four games involving teams from the CUSA on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the postseason action, keep reading.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
|5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
